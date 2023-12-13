Tom Aspinall denied interim UFC title fight with Stipe Miocic next: ‘You’ll get your shot, just wait’

Amid initial calls from newly minted interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall for a title fight defense against Stipe Miocic, as well as the forced relinquishing of gold by fellow champion, Jon Jones, UFC CEO, Dana White has urged the former to wait for his opportunity – as well as ruling out a title defense against Ohio veteran, Miocic.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, most recently co-headlined UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden, turning in a blistering opening round knockout win over streaking Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich in the pair’s short-notice title fight.

And in the immediate aftermath of his title victory, Atherton native, Aspinall welcomed a slew of ideas – including a quickfire return at UFC 300, an interim title fight with the above-mentioned former two-time titleholder, Miocic, as well as calling for Jones to be stripped of his title as he remains sidelined through injury.

Tom Aspinall sees kibosh put on Stipe Miocic fight

Recently walking back those comments and claiming he does not believe former pound-for-pound kingpin, Jones should be forced to relinquish his belt, Aspinall will have to lay in wait according to White, who also put the kibosh on a bout with Miocic.



“No,” Dana White told TNT Sports in regards to a fight between Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic. “And we’re not stripping Jon Jones, either, he’s the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.”

“You’re a young guy, you were injured there for a while,” White said of Tom Aspinall. “You’ll get your shot, just wait, this fight has to happen and then we’ll figure out what’s next for you. I don’t know if Jon is going to be out for a long time. Aspinall could fight again, we’ll see how this plays out.”

