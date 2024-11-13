‘Nobody Likes Tom’ – UFC Fighter Tells Aspinall to ‘Stop Whining’ About Jon Jones

Damon Jackson is tired of hearing Tom Aspinall whine about Jon Jones supposedly ducking him.

On Saturday night, Jones will return to the Octagon for the first time since his quickfire submission victory over Ciryl Gane to claim the undisputed heavyweight title. To the delight of some and the chagrin of many, ‘Bones’ will finally face two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Meanwhile, interim champion Tom Aspinall will continue to sit on the sidelines and wait to see if his next fight will be against Jones, Miocic, or possibly neither.

Aspinall has been quite vocal about his displeasure with the situation at heavyweight. Specifically, Jones avoiding a title unification clash with him in order to pursue a legacy fight against Miocic that amounts to very little in the grand scheme of things.

Damon Jackson insists aspinall’s constant complains make him look ‘petty’

And while a majority of fighters and fans have seemingly sided with Aspinall, Damon Jackson is definitely not one of them.

🔥🚨NEW: ‘Handsome’ Damon Jackson says if Jon Jones decides to come back for one more fight after #UFC309, it should be against Alex Pereira for the BMF title, and NOT TOM ASPINALL. 👀🏆



“I don’t think the UFC wants Jon Jones to lose to Tom(Aspinall), and I think that’s gonna be… pic.twitter.com/aHgv48GWx6 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) November 12, 2024

“Nobody likes Tom, I hate to say it,” Jackson told Parry Punch. “I think he’s a great fighter, for sure. He’s annoying as f*ck. He gets so whiny about the whole Jon Jones thing. You’re not going to say anything that’s going to draw him out to fight you at all. If he wants to fight you, he’ll fight. If he doesn’t, then just shut up about it because it’s not going to happen … and he just looks petty. I get what he’s saying, for sure — he should be called the champion. “But, the fact that he’s whining and complaining about Jon fighting Stipe — that fight was already booked before he was even interim champion. And the reason it didn’t happen was because Jon got hurt. It happens all the time. It’s not like he’s inactive. Everyone gets pissed when Dana calls him the greatest of all time. Like, he is” (h/t MMA Mania).

Jackson will be back in action this weekend and in desperate need of a big win after coming up short in three of his last four outings. The Leech’ will face Octagon icon Jim Miller during the UFC 309 prelims as the promotion makes its annual pit stop inside the legendary Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Miller will be making his 45th walk to the Octagon and — like Jackson — is looking to climb back into the win column after suffering a unanimous decision loss against ‘King’ Bobby Green at UFC 300.