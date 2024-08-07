Tom Aspinall Stats: Breaking down the UFC Champ by the Numbers

He is the UFC interim heavyweight champion and one of the best fighters on the planet – but how many of these Tom Aspinall stats do you know?

Today, we want to peel back the curtain and get a real good look at the impressive Englishman. From beginning to end he has been thoroughly fun to watch during his UFC run and now, we’re going to use some Tom Aspinall stats to really break down this blossoming superstar.

Tom Aspinall Stats

Tom Aspinall Stats: With a 78” reach advantage to go alongside 8.07 significant strikes landed per minute, you’d think Aspinall is a fairly capable fighter based on numbers alone. However, things get out of control when you get to his fight time.

Across his last three victories, Tom has fought for approximately three minutes and 22 seconds. For Marcin Tybura, Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, the fight was over in just over one minute. Eight wins, eight finishes, and seven of those came in the first round.

Tom Aspinall Record

Early on in his mixed martial arts career, Aspinall struggled his way to a 4-2 record. Since then, however, he’s gone he’s gone 11-1, and the only defeat was a freak knee injury inside 15 seconds.

His total record comes to 15-3 with 12 victories coming via knockout, and three coming via submission – with the latter being a part of his game that many tend to forget exists.

Tom Aspinall Height and Weight

In his latest outing against Blaydes back at UFC 304, Aspinall weighed in at 251 lbs and stood tall at 6’5”.

Where is Tom Aspinall From?

Tom fights out of Atherton, a small town in Wigan on the outskirts of Greater Manchester.

When is Tom Aspinall’s next fight?

As of this writing, Aspinall does not have another fight booked. However, the expectation is that he will battle the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship.