Tom Aspinall Responds To Jon Jones: “Pass me the belt on the way out”

Things are once again heating up between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

In July, Aspinall became the first fighter in more than a decade to defend an interim belt, squaring off with Curtis Blaydes in the UFC 304 co-main event in Manchester. Aspinall only needed 60 seconds to finish Blaydes, avenging his lone loss inside the Octagon and establishing himself as perhaps the best heavyweight mixed martial artist in the world.

Immediately following the finish, all eyes turned right back to Jon Jones, the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion, who has been relentlessly trolled by Aspinall and fight fans for continuously ducking a unification clash in favor of an unnecessary legacy fight against two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Recently, Aspinall took yet another dig at ‘Bones’ on social media via a video skit featuring the Salford, England native on the hunt for a fight with Jones.

Tom Aspinall GOES IN on Jon Jones in his new skit 😭😭



"Where you at Jon Jones 👀🦆. Is it time for retirement?"



🎥 IG / @AspinallMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/OcpGbcsBHf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 20, 2024

Jon Jones teases retirement once again, Tom Aspinall Reacts

Shortly after the video went live, Jones went off on his critics by authoring a series of posts on X that continued to dismiss Aspinall as a legitimate challenger and suggesting that he may not stick around long enough to fight the UK-based star once taking care of some business with Miocic in November.

It didn’t take long for Aspinall to snap back at Jones.

“Wonder if it was that video or my fighting that retired him?” Aspinall shared on his Instagram Stories. Please make sure you pass me the belt on the way out of the Octagon if you beat Biden.

Clearly, Aspinall and Jones are far from done taking digs at one another online, but whether or not we ever see them settle their differences inside the Octagon remains a mystery.