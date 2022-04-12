Surging UFC heavyweight contender remains the quickest in promotional history to reach five consecutive victories – with nearest active rival for the accolade, Khamzat Chimaev, failing to beat his record during his UFC 273 main card clash with Gilbert Burns.

Tom Aspinall, the current #6 ranked heavyweight contender, became the fastest fighter in organizational history to reach five victories – besting former UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey’s record with his UFC London main event win over Alexander Volkov.

Tom Aspinall has been touted as a potential UFC heavyweight gold holder

The former Cage Warriors contender managed to amass five victories in just 14 minutes and 23 seconds – adding Moscow striker, Volkov to prior wins over Sergey Spivak, Andrei Arlovski, Alan Baudot, and Jake Collier.

For Chimaev, an opening round blitzing of opponent, one-time title challenger, Burns would have likely seen him through to a new promotional record, however, a drawn-out, three round war prevented Chimaev from entering the history books once again.

Managing to retain his undefeated run and improve his record to 11-0, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev – who now sits at #3 in the welterweight rankings off the back of his unanimous decision win over Burns, added the Brazilian to a run of UFC wins over the quartet of Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, and John Philips.

Addressing and acknowledging the record set on his official Instagram account, Atherton native, Tom Aspinall, who plys his trade alongside UFC middleweight, Darren Till, at Team Kaobon MMA – posted, “Still got the record.”

Yet to book his next outing since his UFC London main event win against Volkov, Tom Aspinall immediately called for an outing against fellow surging contender, Tai Tuivasa next – who had recently handed former title challenger, Derrick Lewis a stunning knockout loss earlier this year.

For Chimaev, off the back of his victory over Burns, the AllStars MMA staple has welcomed a potential welterweight title-eliminator against former interim division champion, Colby Covington – with UFC president, Dana White admitting his interest in booking the two as the marquee attraction on an ABC broadcasted event.

