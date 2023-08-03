British heavyweight contender, Tom Aspinall insists that praise he has received recently from former middleweight champion and compatriot, Michael Bisping is now unfounded when it comes to his chances in a future fight with kingpin, Jon Jones – claiming he is confident in his own abilities to defeat the Endicott native.

Aspinall, who returned from a year’s hiatus at UFC London in the capital last month, headlined The O2 Arena card against Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura.

Turning in a spectacular first round win, Atherton native Aspinall landed a first round knockout win over the perennial division challenger, landing a slew of strikes to drop the latter.

And linked with a future title fight with incumbent heavyweight champion, Jon Jones – Aspinall received massive praise from the above-mentioned Bisping following his stoppage win over Tybura.

Calling his own shot at the Endicott veteran, Aspinall, who also offered to fight either Ciryl Gane or former-foe Sergei Spivak in a title eliminator next, Bisping claimed Jones couldn’t “hold a candle” to the British heavyweight.

Tom Aspinall maintains his confidence of defeating Jon Jones in the future

And boasting his own ability to become the man to defeat the heavyweight champion, Aspinall maintained his confidence in dispatching Jones if they shared the Octagon.

“Well, (Michael) Bisping is bigging me up there a bit isn’t he?” Tom Aspinall told Sky Sports. “Bisping will have some hate from that I’m sure. I definitely am capable of doing that to Jon Jones. I’m capable of doing that to anybody, but whether I will or not, I don’t know. Jon Jones is one of the greatest of all time.”

“But I’m definitely confident I could beat him,” Tom Aspinall explained. “Whether I can beat him with that much ease, I don’t know. But I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens. I feel like I’m one of the most skilled heavyweights ever. And I feel like I’m also two speeds about everyone else. I’m doing stuff that people can’t even see at heavyweight.”

Currently, Jones is scheduled to headline UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden, taking on former two-time division champion, Stipe Miocic.

Do you think Tom Aspinall can defeat Jon Jones in the future?