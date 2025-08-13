Tom Aspinall Tells UFC Fans To Move On and Give Up on Jon Jones: ‘What’s the Point’

Tom Aspinall is done thinking about Jon Jones.

For well over a year, Aspinall sat on the sidelines waiting for a fight that would never come. Instead of signing on the dotted line for a long-awaited heavyweight unification clash, ‘Bones’ opted to relinquish his belt — only to reverse his decision less than two weeks later.

By then, the UFC had already promoted Aspinall from interim to undisputed champion and went to work setting up his first title defense. On October 25, Aspinall will put his gold on the line for the very first time against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.

With Jones jumping right back into the testing pool, everyone immediately started asking whether we could finally see ‘Bones’ and Aspinall square off.

According to Aspinall, the answer is simple.

Tom Aspinall isn’t interested in a fight against Jon Jones at the White House 😬



“Not interested mate. And the world shouldn’t be interested either, because what’s the point. Just false hope.”



🎥 @arielhelwanipic.twitter.com/1Wk2h4obHA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 11, 2025

“Not interested mate,” Aspinall told Ariel Helwani of a fight with Jon Jones. “And the world shouldn’t be interested either, because what’s the point. Just false hope.”

Tom Aspinall isn’t thinking about anything other than Ciryl Gane

Instead, Aspinall is putting all of his focus on beating ‘Bon Gamin’ at Etihad Arena this fall.

“I’ve already got a fight, so I’m focusing on that. … For the next 10 weeks of my life, all I’m thinking about is Ciryl Gane and how to beat him,” Aspinall said.

Aspinall is 8-1 under the UFC banner, his lone loss coming via a freak injury in the first 15 seconds of a scheduled scrap against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022. The injury put Aspinall on the shelf for a year, but he got his redemption two years later, KO’ing ‘Razor’ in the opening minute of their interim title tilt at UFC 304 in Manchester.