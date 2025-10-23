Tom Aspinall: Deep Waters Means You’re Getting Knocked Out In One Minute

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has sent a message to those who continue to talk about dragging him into the ‘deep waters’ of a fight.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. On Saturday night, he will defend his gold against Ciryl Gane. Up to this point, nobody has really been able to touch the Englishman throughout the course of his run in the promotion, and he hopes to once again prove that he’s the best in the world this weekend when Gane steps up to challenge him.

One thing that a lot of fans want to see is what happens when Tom Aspinall is really tested into the third, fourth and fifth rounds of a fight. There’s a chance that Gane will be able to do that, but there’s also a chance that Tom will get him out of there just as quickly as he’s been able to defeat most of his other opponents.

In a recent interview, Aspinall responded to those who continue to talk about what would happen if his fights go a bit later.

Tom Aspinall sends a message to ‘deep waters’ believers

“Everybody who said the word deep waters gets knocked out in the first minute. Go back and check the media that you’ve done. So, uh, I’m pretty happy with that. That’s good.”

After being out of the cage for so long, Aspinall is clearly eager to get in there and show what he’s been working on. He is the heavyweight champion for a reason and while Ciryl Gane is an incredibly tough opponent for him, Tom is also the favorite.

If he can go out there and really put on a show, it could kickstart a really special time for the heavyweight division with Tom on top.