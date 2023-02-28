Tom Aspinall responds after Conor McGregor threatens to ‘Kill’ and ‘Starve’ him: ‘I don’t want none of that’

UFC heavyweight contender, Tom Aspinall has claimed he will respect the wished of former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – after the Dubliner threatened to “kill” and “starve” him last week, urging the Atherton native to keep his name of his mouth.

Aspinall, the current #6 ranked heavyweight contender, most recently featured in the main event of UFC Fight Night London back in July of last year, suffering a catastrophic knee injury just 15-seconds into his main event clash with Curtis Blaydes, resulting in a TKO loss.

The British fan-favorite had enjoyed an impressive five-fight winning spree during his Octagon tenure before suffering his loss to Blaydes – defeating Alexander Volkov in a main event clash in London earlier that year, to go with a dominant TKO win over Sergey Spivak in September 2021 at the UFC Apex facility.

Sharing his thoughts on the impending return of former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor later this year in an expected welterweight fight against Michael Chandler, Tom Aspinall explained how his interest in the Dubliner was waning – claiming he could name an abundance of other fights which pique his interest instead.

As a result, McGregor issued a slew of threats to Aspinall – including the removal of the heavyweight from a sponsorship programe with outfitting brand, Gym King.

“Bum pr*ck,” Conor McGregor said. “Say sayonara to that GK deal, kid. Starve you and kill you I will, you f*cking disrespectful pr*ck. Don’t ever speak my name again. Mush potato head.”

Tom Aspinall distances himself from rivalry with Conor McGregor

In response to McGregor, Aspinall insisted that he did not disrespect the 34-year-old counter striker, but claimed he wanted to bury the hatchet with the Crumlin native immediately.

“Conor (McGregor) told me not to speak about him anymore so I’m going to respect that,” Tom Aspinall said during an interview with Jamal Niaz. “I don’t… He’s a scary guy. I don’t want anyone – he made threats so I’m gonna back off. I ain’t gonna talk about him no more if that’s the case.”

“I didn’t disrespect him in any way,” Tom Aspinall explained. “I would never disrespect him or anybody, you know what I mean. You’ve met me plenty of times and I’m not that kind of character. I wouldn’t disrespect anyone, especially someone like him who’s a massive pioneer of the sport. All I said was I’m more interested in other fights. There’s a freakin’ heavyweight title dight coming up this weekend, in my division. Of course, I’m going to be more interested in that. But, who knows? Like I said, his name is staying out of my mouth right now. I don’t want none of that.” (Transcribed by Middleeasy)