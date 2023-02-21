Conor McGregor blasts Tom Aspinall ahead of UFC return: ‘Mush head rat, keep your comments to yourself’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at heavyweight division contender, Tom Aspinall, urging him to mind his own business after the latter claimed he was uninterested if McGregor competed again.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is scheduled to serve as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 against Michael Chandler – ahead of an end-of-season fight at the welterweight limit, potentially as soon as September.

As for Aspinall, the former Cage Warriors contender suffered his first Octagon loss back in July of last year against Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Fight Night London, suffering a debilitating knee injury inside just 15 seconds of the opening round.

Conor McGregor hits out at Tom Aspinall in surprising attack

Commenting on McGregor’s impending return to the UFC later this year, Aspinall voiced his disinterest in the Dubliner’s comeback, explaining how he’s more or less “over” the Crumlin native’s career.

“Honestly, I’m not that interested in it,” Tom Aspinall said of Conor McGregor’s comeback during an interview with Jamal Niaz. “I’ll still watch it but I’m kinda over McGregor. For me, there’s way more exciting fights out there than that. The heavyweight fight coming up that I’m super invested in, the London card [UFC 286], Leon Edwards. I could sit here and name them all day. There’s another 20 fights I’m more interested in. Will I watch it? Yeah, but if it gets cancelled, I won’t be upset about it.” (Transcribed by Middleeasy)

In a now-deleted response to Aspinall, McGregor urged the Atherton native to keep his opinions under wraps.

“@AspinallMMA (Tom Aspinall) mush head rat keep your comments to yourself,” Conor McGregor posted.

12-3 as a professional, Aspinall has landed an impressive five Octagon triumphs before his loss against Blaydes back in July of last year, including wins over the likes of former champion, Andrei Arlovski, recent headliner, Sergey Spivak, and Russian striker, Alexander Volkov.