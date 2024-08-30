Tom Aspinall Claps Back at Jon Jones: ‘More Titles…But with PEDs’

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall have been going at it on social media for the better part of a year, but things certainly appear to be reaching a boiling point between the two titleholders.

Moments after KO’ing Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim heavyweight title in November, Aspinall called for a title unification clash with undisputed champ Jon Jones. Unfortunately, Aspinall has failed to coax ‘Bones’ into a fight. Instead, Jones is content to sit on the sidelines awaiting a legacy fight against Stipe Miocic slated for this November at Madison Square Garden.

For the most part, Jones has ignored Aspinall’s never-ending string of insults, outside of a few indirect responses on social media. However, ‘Bones’ may have finally had enough. Recently, Jones snapped back at Aspinall on Instagram with an unusually vulgar dig.

“This dude literally has my large black cock in his mouth every week. I’m flattered,” Jones posted. “I absolutely guarantee he will not win more world championships than me. That’s truly all that matters at the end of the day. There’s been many champions, no one like me. I sleep good at night.”

Aspinall quickly returned fire, taking a dig at Jones’ sketchy history with banned substances.

“Jon’s right, he’s won so many more world championships than me…… while using PEDs,” Aspinall replied.

Looking back at Jon Jones’ Alleged use of PEDs

After scoring a third-round knockout in his rematch with Daniel Cormier at UFC 217, ‘Bones’ tested positive for a banned substance. As a result, his win was overturned to a no-contest and Jones was hit with a 15-month suspension.

A report from Yahoo! Sports revealed that Jones had multiple positive and negative tests taken surrounding the bout with one of his positive results revealing he had 33 picograms of turinabol, an anabolic steroid used to increase lean body mass. Three years later, Jeff Novitzky, the senior VP of athlete health and performance for the UFC, revealed that the promotion would no longer penalize fighters who had less than 100 picograms of any substance in their system.

With the revised rules essentially clearing Jones of any wrongdoing, ‘Bones’ has regularly lobbied to reverse the reversal, giving him back his win over Cormier.