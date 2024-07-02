Alex Pereira leapfrogs Jon Jones, lands at #2 in pound-For-Pound rankings after huge title win at UFC 303

Amid continued links to a massive heavyweight move and subsequent fight against current champion, Jon Jones in the future, off the back of UFC 303, Alex Pereira has skipped past the Rochester native in the pound-for-pound rankings, into second position.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight gold holder, headlined UFC 303 over the course of last weekend against former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka – stopping the Czech Republic native with a thunderous second round high-kick knockout win.

And staking his claim immediately for a heavyweight divisional leap following his win over Prochazka, former two-weight champion, Pereira has direct sights on a historic third championship win in the process.

“I think that’s in my future,” Alex Pereira told Joe Rogan of a heavyweight move following his devastating win at UFC 303. “You know, I said that the last time I was here [inside the Octagon]. There didn’t seem to be a lot of interest in the organization, but I’m here, and I’m available and I do think that’s in my future.”

Alex Pereira skips past Jon Jones in UFC pound-for-pound rankings to number two

Drawing immediate links to a super fight with former two-weight champion, Jones – who is steadfast on his own return at UFC 309 in November against veteran ex-heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, Pereira has already chalked up a score against the former, surpassing him in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick T. Fallon – AFP

“Dana White may lose his mind on vacation,” John Morgan posted on X. “Islam Makhachev remains number one in the latest pound-for-pound rankings, while Alex Pereira ascends to number two following his #UFC 303 win. That means Jon Jones falls to number three.”

Dana White might lose his mind on vacation.



Islam Makhachev remains No. 1 in the latest pound-for-pound rankings update, while Alex Pereira ascends to No. 2 following his #UFC303 win.



That means Jon Jones falls to No. 3. pic.twitter.com/y14MQUT2jk — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) July 2, 2024

Admitting fans and pundits alike are clamoring for Pereira to make a heavyweight climb, the above-mentioned, White defended Jones’ status at the best fighter pound-for-pound in the promotion currently – all this despite his actual representation in the pile.

Would you like to see Alex Pereira challenge Jon Jones at heavyweight in the future?