TKO Eyes Boxing Revolution: ‘It’s Been Broken Too Long’—Plans Saudi-Backed League

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE, is poised to revolutionize the world of boxing by partnering with Saudi Arabia to create a new boxing league. This ambitious venture aims to address longstanding issues in the sport while leveraging TKO’s expertise and Saudi Arabia’s financial backing.

UFC and Boxing

The initiative is part of TKO’s strategy of expanding into high-potential markets, as emphasized by TKO President Mark Shapiro, who described boxing as a fragmented and poorly managed sport that still holds global appeal, particularly in the U.S. Shapiro explained, “It’s just been broken for too long—it’s been fragmented, it’s been poorly managed, and we think we can do a lot with it”

Saudi Arabia

The proposed league will be backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with TKO acting as the producer, promoter, and operator. Shapiro highlighted that TKO would not assume financial risks but instead earn management fees exceeding $10 million annually and potentially gain equity over time. This model aligns with TKO’s disciplined approach to expansion, ensuring that any new venture is “value-accretive” for shareholders. Shapiro noted, “We will not take risks—it will definitely be value-accretive”

Saudi Arabia’s involvement in boxing has grown significantly in recent years, hosting major fights like Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and investing billions in sports as part of its economic diversification strategy. Turki Alalshikh, head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has been instrumental in bringing high-profile boxing events to the kingdom. The new league is expected to further solidify Saudi Arabia’s influence in the sport while providing a platform for up-and-coming boxers tied exclusively to the league.

TKO Holdings

TKO aims to address the fragmented boxing market by applying its proven expertise in managing combat sports through UFC and WWE. Dana White, UFC President and a key figure in this venture, has previously criticized the state of boxing and expressed his desire to reform it. With Nick Khan of WWE also involved, TKO brings a wealth of experience in event production and global sports marketing.

The league will likely feature four large-scale “super fights” annually, two of which could take place this year. These events may stand alone or be integrated into the league itself. Additionally, matches are planned for venues outside Saudi Arabia, including Europe and the U.S., broadening the league’s global reach.

As Shapiro stated during an investor call, “There’s a desire to have [boxing] back at the forefront of the American sports ecosystem.” With an official announcement expected soon, all eyes are on TKO and Saudi Arabia as they prepare to unveil what could be one of the most transformative developments in modern boxing history.