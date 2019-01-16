TJ Dillashaw’s Goal? Become Top P4P Fighter In The World

Reigning bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw will look to become just the fourth fighter in company history to hold two titles simultaneously when he meets flyweight king Henry Cejudo in the main event of this weekend’s UFC on ESPN+ 1.

For Dillashaw, becoming the newest “champ-champ” is definitely a major feather in his MMA cap. Only Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Amanda Nunes have accomplished the feat. The real prize for Dillashaw, however, is earning the No. 1 pound-for-pound rank.

“It’s not just so much to be the champ-champ,” Dillashaw said at a recent media lunch (via MMAjunkie). “It’s just that I feel that I’m the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the world. I train very hard. I put everything in there, I’m a very well-rounded fighter, and it’s about time to get to prove it.”

“Killashaw” had wanted to challenge himself against the former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. However, the UFC sent “Mighty Mouse” packing to ONE Championship in exchange for welterweight standout Ben Askren.

Even still, Dillashaw feels as if he has been tasked with getting rid of the flyweight division. But the bantamweight champ insists he is fighting for his legacy above all else.

“I want to show my dominance everywhere and really take that No. 1 spot. I want to be able to have that throne,” he said. “That’s why I was chasing (Demetrious Johnson), and now I’m just chasing my own legacy.”