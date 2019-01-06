UFC On ESPN+ 1: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Full Fight Card

UFC on ESPN+ 1 is fast approaching and with a champion vs. champion fight as the headliner, it looks to be a cant miss card.

The ESPN era is here, or rather it starts on Saturday, January 19 from the Barclays Centrer in Brooklyn, NY. Henry Cejudo will defend his flyweight title against the bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw in the main event.

Many fans and MMA pundits have taken great exception with this fight card. For instance, fan favorite fighter Donald Cerrone will headline the prelims while highly controversial former NFL player Greg Hardy will make his UFC debut in the co-main slot.

Here is a look at the entire night of fights from UFC on ESPN+ 1.

Main Card (ESPN+, 10 PM ET):

Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant

Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 PM ET):

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira

John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET)

Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre