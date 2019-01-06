UFC On ESPN+ 1: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Full Fight Card

UFC on ESPN+ 1 is fast approaching and with a champion vs. champion fight as the headliner, it looks to be a
The ESPN era is here, or rather it starts on Saturday, January 19 from the Barclays
Many fans and MMA pundits have taken great exception with this fight card. For instance, fan favorite fighter Donald Cerrone will headline the prelims while highly controversial former NFL player Greg Hardy will make his UFC debut in the co-main slot.
Here is a look at the entire night of fights from UFC on ESPN+ 1.
Main Card (ESPN+, 10 PM ET):
Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy
Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros
Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz
Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant
Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 PM ET):
Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez
Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski
Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira
John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET)
Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards
Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal
Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre