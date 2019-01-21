TJ Dillashaw Says He’d Fight Henry Cejudo ‘Tomorrow’ At Flyweight

Much has deservedly been made about Henry Cejudo’s shocking 32-second victory over TJ Dillashaw in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Cejudo blitzed Dillashaw in less than a minute to defend his UFC flyweight title for the first time. It was an impressive performance, to say the least. But the debate over whether or not it was an early stoppage has raged on ever since. Dillashaw claimed the bout was ‘stolen from him’ and that he deserved an immediate rematch. UFC President Dana White seemed to agree with ‘The Viper’s’ assessment of the stoppage.

Cejudo, on the other hand, predictably did not agree, insisting a compromised Dillashaw’s ‘body went limp’ early in the fight. Both Cejudo and Dillashaw appeared on today’s episode of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” to discuss the fallout of the fight. Dillashaw insisted he never got a chance to show how good he could be at flyweight:

“I didn’t get that chance to prove how good I felt at 125 [pounds].”

"I didn't get that chance to prove how good I felt at 125 [pounds]." TJ Dillashaw on what he believes was an early stoppage against Henry Cejudo #HelwaniShow https://t.co/9fzE2zJ7yr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2019

An understandably fired up Dillashaw insisted he would fight Cejudo at flyweight right away:

“I’d fight him tomorrow at 125 [pounds].”

"I'd fight him tomorrow at 125 [pounds]."



– @TJDillashaw on a rematch with Henry Cejudo (via @espnmma) https://t.co/uDOfjZ3iKW — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2019

Cejudo has instead suggested that he would give Dillashaw a rematch, but this time at bantamweight for ‘The Viper’s’ 135-pound crown. Dillashaw may not want to put his belt on the line. He’s long desired a move down to flyweight in order to become a two-division champion.

But Dillashaw does not hold many of the cards in this situation. Controversial or not, he lost to the champion a division below his own in less than a minute. White’s agreement with his view on the stoppage could end up helping his cause, of course.

There isn’t exactly an exciting contender for Cejudo at flyweight right now outside of former two-time contender Joseph Benavidez. That could mean we’ll be seeing Cejudo vs. Dillashaw II next. Is it the right fight to make?