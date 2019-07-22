TJ Dillashaw Promises To Return ‘Better Than Ever’

Spread the word!













It’s going to be a while before we see ex-UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw compete inside the Octagon again.

Dillashaw was suspended for two years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after testing positive for EPO during his fight against Henry Cejudo in January. Ultimately, Cejudo finished Dillashaw in the first round via TKO. In an interview with Chael Sonnen, Dillashaw explained he did intentionally cheat to help with his weight cut down to 125 pounds.

“The Viper” has taken his punishment in stride and has owned up to his mistake several times. He is using his suspension time to heal up some lingering shoulder issues, and recently took to social media to promise he’ll return “better than ever” once his suspension is lifted:

“Can’t wait to have healthy shoulders and get back on that grind with my team. It is a promise that I will be better than ever when I make my return. Thank you for sticking with me”

It will be interesting to see who Dillashaw fights upon his return. In his absence, Henry Cejudo has established himself as the king at 135 pounds, winning the vacant strap that Dillashaw was forced to vacate. There will be no shortage of matchups for Dillashaw upon his return, as the division is overflowing with contenders as of late such as Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

What do you think about Dillashaw vowing to return from suspension “better than ever?”