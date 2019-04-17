TJ Dillashaw Getting Shoulder Surgeries Done While Serving Suspension

TJ Dillashaw getting shoulder surgeries done while serving his suspension.

The former UFC bantamweight champion mentioned in a recent post on his official Instagram account that he just had surgery on his right shoulder. After he recovers, he plans to get another surgery done in two months on his left shoulder. He wrote the following in the caption of the photo:

“Battle scars added to my hawk. Surgery went well, torn rotator cuff, labrum and some biceps tendon repair. Two months from now I’m getting my left shoulder done, it’s the worst of the two. The recovery time is long and sucks but it will be nice to have them finally fixed. Been needing these surgeries for three years now.”

Dillashaw recently accepted a two-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Dillashaw was caught with EPO in his system and is ineligible to compete until January 2021.

Dillashaw noticed that some people commented on the post where they suggested that he might consider not posting for a while and let time pass due to ‘all the haters.’ This led to Dillashaw responding by writing the following:

“Let em I made the mistake. If talking to someone like that is what makes them feel better that’s on them.”