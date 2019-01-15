TJ Dillashaw Makes Interesting Claim About 125 Weight Cut

TJ Dillashaw makes some interesting comments heading into his next fight that could put him into the history books. He is slated to challenge Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight title at UFC on ESPN+1. Dillashaw will move down 10 pounds to challenge for Cejudo’s 125-pound belt.

While doing a recent interview, the UFC bantamweight champion took some shots at Cejudo over having weight-cutting issues several times earlier in his career.



“He’s missed weight,” Dillashaw said to MMAFighting. “He’s had trouble making weight. He’s had trouble making 125s. I bet I make weight easier than he does. Because of how professional I am. Yeah, of course I’m gonna be skinny,” Dillashaw said. “I’m going down a weight class. If I were to wait and crash all the weight the last night, I’d look better throughout camp. I’d look more normal. Then I would have to crash at the end and my performance wouldn’t be as good. So I’m more worried about the performance.”

UFC on ESPN+ 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Confident

In fact, Dillashaw thinks that this will be a super easy weight cut despite the changes being made to the date of this fight. Originally, it was supposed to take place on January 26 at the now-canceled UFC 233 PPV event. The fight was moved up a week. That’s not a problem for the champion due to his strict diet.

“Luckily, at that point in time when I did get the phone call, I was ahead of schedule,” Dillashaw said. “I still had to call and check with my coach (Calavitta), like, ‘Hey, is this something we should do?’ He’s a calculus teacher. He’s very scientific with how he does everything.”



“It’s not an issue,” Dillashaw said. “Actually, I always knew I could make the weight, but I’m surprised at how good I feel trying to get down there. But it’s because of how professional I took it. I mean, the weight cut is already over. Now it’s just some tricks to get the last weight dropped now. The weight cut is over. My diet has been strict, my workout routine has been strict. I’m lean and everyone thinks I’m lying, but I’m stronger now than I was last camp.”

