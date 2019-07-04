Tito Ortiz Says Golden Boy MMA Is ‘Dead’ And Just Doing Boxing

Spread the word!













It appears Golden Boy MMA was a one-hit wonder.

According to Tito Ortiz, who fought Chuck Liddell in the main event of the promotion’s debut show back in November, he announced to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that the promotion is no more.

“Yea it’s dead,” Ortiz said when asked if Golden Boy MMA was still around (h/t BJPENN.com). “They are just in the boxing business and I can leave it there. I gave them the opportunity to run with something and make it huge but it just didn’t work out.

“I did what I needed to do promotion wise. Getting ready for the fight it was eighteen weeks and it just ended up getting me another fight in the future.”

Although the promotion only did one show, a trilogy fight between the two legends, Ortiz says he was happy with Oscar De La Hoya. The UFC Hall of Famer says he can’t say anything bad about him because he gave him an opportunity to fight. And, he is now signed to Combate Americas because of it:

“I can’t say nothing bad about Oscar because he gave me an opportunity and I am very thankful for it. It’s just one of those things as a promoter, you’ve got to do your homework. You know a perfect example is Dana White.

“He does his homework, he busts his ass and he does it for the MMA crowd and not just for his family but for fighters and their future. Oscar just really didn’t put his homework in and he didn’t do what he wanted to do for mixed martial arts. He’s a boxing promoter, and I guess we will leave it right there.”