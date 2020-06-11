Tito Ortiz Plans To Become A Cop After Retiring From MMA

Spread the word!













Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz says he hopes to become a cop once his fighting career draws to a close. The 45-year-old spoke to TMZ Sports to confirm his plans for one final fight and a career in law enforcement once it’s all said and done.

“I plan on it,” Ortiz said about his desire to become a cop. “It just depends on what ranking I want to do. Do I want to be a sheriff or do I want to be a police officer? I haven’t really made my decision yet. I’m going to go to LA within the next few days, go do a ride-along with one of my friends who is a sheriff. I’ve done a few ride alongs here in Huntington Beach at the HBPD. I just got an opportunity to really evaluate what these officers truly do. I stood on my feet for nine hours. (I) probably moved in a 15-foot radius all day, never went to the restroom – just for the safety of my city.

“I think it’s right at this time in my life right now. I’ll be fighting one more time this year. I want to hang ’em up. But, I want to do something else that will not just keep that excitement going but just do what’s right for the country. Do what’s right for the city, for my city.”

Ortiz has been chasing a fight with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson as of late. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ claimed someone made him an offer to fight ‘Iron Mike’ and he has since taken it upon himself to make a promo video for the potential bout. Despite Ortiz claiming the fight is on the table, it appears unlikely he’ll be fighting Tyson anytime soon.

Do you think Tito Ortiz would make a good cop?