Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has received backing from the Trump family as he begins a career in politics.

The 45-year-old previously spoke about wanting to get involved with law enforcement after helping prevent riots in Huntington Beach after the death of George Floyd.

“I plan on it,” Ortiz said about his desire to become a cop back in June. “It just depends on what ranking I want to do. Do I want to be a sheriff or do I want to be a police officer? I haven’t really made my decision yet.”

Speaking to TMZ Sports yesterday Ortiz revealed he is running for the Huntington Beach City Council after deciding against becoming a cop.

“I kind of realized I’d be putting myself into danger and my family into danger maybe a partner if I did become a police officer,” Ortiz said. “My community has gave me so much through my career now it is time to give back to my community and I’m ready for city council.”

Ortiz has a friendly relationship with President Donald Trump but the two haven’t discussed the MMA fighters’ transition to politics yet although Ortiz states he does have the full support of the Trump family.

“I haven’t reached out to him (Donald Trump) yet, Donald Trump Jr. reached out to me and said ‘I heard you’re running Huntington Beach go get ‘em champ’. I’m very thankful of that.”

Ortiz ultimately wants to be the mayor of Huntington Beach.

“So that was the idea was to be mayor of Huntington Beach, Ortiz said. “But you’ve got to run through city council first and then you are appointed mayor of Huntington beach. I think I could fill those shoes 100 percent.”

