Tito Ortiz Admits Dana White Was Right About Oscar De La Hoya’s MMA Attempt

Tito Ortiz has looked back on his journey working with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy MMA.

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 was an interesting show, to say the least. Ortiz was able to score a first-round knockout victory over Liddell last year in their third fight inside The Forum in Inglewood, California on pay-per-view. Following the fight, Ortiz retired as he was looking for a landing spot with Oscar De La Hoya in Golden Boy Promotions.

Originally, De La Hoya initially claimed 200,000-400,000 PPV buys was a “no-brainer” for this fight. However, that is not the case. It was reported by media members from LA Times and Yahoo! Sports that the PPV drew very poorly. The high report for buys was 40K.

The live gate was reportedly at $731,226, and PPV revenue would be at around $1-1.2 million at the $40 price point. The two fighters also got merchandise, sponsorships, any other international deals, and revenue sources. They received a base pay of $200k and $250k respectively.

Ortiz did an interview this weekend where he was asked about the event. This is where he admitted that UFC President Dana White was right about the fight not doing great business.

“I think he made a lot of mistakes, but at the same time, for a boxing promoter to come into mixed martial arts, it’s a different animal. Dana was right,” Ortiz said (H/T to Bad Left Hook.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion noted in a recent interview that he’d most likely fight in October as he had signed a multi-fight agreement with the Combate Americas promotion.