Timmy Cuamba Snaps Chang Ho Lee’s Five-Fight Win Streak – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Timmy Cuamba snapped Chang Ho Lee’s five-fight win streak at UFC Vegas 110.

Cuamba came out swinging with a big right hand, prompting Lee to change levels and go to his grappling. Lee couldn’t get Cuamba to the mat, but he immediately took his opponent’s back, riding Cuamba like a backpack for the majority of the opening round.

As Lee looked to go right back to his wrestling, Cuamba continuously fished for submissions as a means of defense. Cuamba’s nose got busted open during one of their exchanges, but the American started to take control of the contest as Lee’s gas tank was depleting fast.

Cuamba closed out the second round by controlling Lee’s back and looking to lock in an RNC.

Cuamba picked up right where he left off in the third, taking Lee’s back near the fence. Lee found an arm bar opportunity in the round, but Cuamba ultimately fought his way out of the hold and assumed control until the final horn.

Official Result: Timmy Cuamba def. Chang Ho Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Timmy Cuamba vs. Chang Ho Lee at UFC Vegas 110: