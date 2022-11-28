UFC alum Tim Kennedy reveals HIV scare after partaking in sex orgy with ring card girl

Former UFC middleweight contender and Strikeforce alum, Tim Kennedy, has revealed he was the subject of an HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) scare, after partaking in a sex orgy with a ring card girl, who had tested positive herself.

Kennedy, a native of San Luis Obispo, last featured professionally at UFC 206 in 2016, suffering a third round knockout loss against former interim middleweight title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum.

Calling time on his professional career following the stoppage loss to Gastelum, Kennedy retired from professional mixed martial arts competition boasting a 18-6 professional record.

In his most recent professional triumph, Kennedy landed a unanimous decision win over former undisputed middleweight champion, Michael Bisping – landing a victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night Quebec City in 2014.

Kennedy, who has remained a vocal voice in the mixed martial arts community amid his 2016 retirement from the sport, revealed recently during an appearance on The 38 Challenge podcast, how he was the subject of a HIV scare after taking part in a sex orgy with a ring card girl.

“Had a couple women pregnant, and had an orgy after a fight,” Tim Kennedy said. “One of the ring girls that was there tested positive for HIV. So then she tracked down all of her former partners. I was one of a litany of them. She walks into the gym and is like, ‘Hey, I’m HIV positive, and you should get tested.’”

“It wasn’t actually like you’re positive or negative,” Tim Kennedy explained. “It was, ‘We’re gonna take some white blood cells counts over a few months to see if you are losing your immunity’. So that sucked.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Tim Kennedy competed 24 times professionally in MMA

Over the course of his 24 fight professional career, Kennedy has defeated the likes of Jason Miller, Zak Cummings, Melvin Manhoef, Robbie Lawler, Roger Gracie, Rafael Natal, and the aforenoted, Bisping.