Tim Elliott Outpoints Ryan Benoit – UFC Fight Island 1 Results

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

In the co-main event, long-time flyweight contender Tim Elliott is hoping he can get back into the win column after three straight defeats. He takes on one of the hardest hitters at 125lbs in Ryan Benoit who also heads into this fight on the back of a defeat. Who will get back to winning ways? Let’s find out…

Round 1: Tim Elliott with lots of movement and pressure. Ryan Benoit is back up towards the fence and looks ready to uncork his patented power punches. Elliott is throwing a lot but they often aren’t landing. Benoit is beginning to find his range. A big punch over the top is followed up with a clean head-kick which Elliott takes very well. He gets back to throwing front kicks but Benoit again comes over the top with a big right. Elliott shoots in for the takedown but it is defended well by Benoit who eats and elbow on the exit. Benoit lands a nasty shot to the body but Elliott takes it well. Shortly after he shoots for a takedown, get it but Benoit sweeps and gets back to his feet. Another Elliott takedown as the round ends.

Round 2: Elliott starting the second round as he did the first, with lots of volume which is backing up Benoit who remains very dangerous – he lands another head-kick but Elliott eats it. Benoit is starting to put his strikes together and it forces Elliott into a level change – he secures another takedown. Elliott locks up a guillotine choke, it looks really tight. He rolls into the mount position but loses the grip and ultimately gives up on the submission. Benoit grabs for a leg and seems to have the kneebar locked up. Elliott appears to be wincing in pain but somehow manages to survive. Benoit loses the submission and the fight goes back to the feet. Quickly back to the ground and Elliott is trying for the armbar as the round comes to a close.

Round 3: They clinch up early in the final round. Elliott lands several beautiful elbows before exiting out. They temporarily separate before Elliott shoots back in for the takedown. He doesn’t get it but is working very well against the cage. Again they separate but this time Elliott appears to have an injury. It may be a dislocated finger that he appears to be trying to reset in the middle of this fight. Despite his injury, Elliott manages to hit several jabs on his opponent. Benoit is getting aggressive now throwing heavy shots. Elliott hasn’t thrown his injured hand in a while and seems content to work away with his jabs. Big overhand right from Benoit. Elliott seems momentarily wobbled. His opponent tries to capitalize but Elliott does well to fight back and survive the moment. They clinch up against the cage before separating and swinging to the finish. Benoit lands a nice overhand followed by a knee to the head. Will it be enough? The official decision is up next.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tim Elliott def. Ryan Benoit via unanimous decision (29/28 X3)