Thiago Santos Responds To Jon Jones: ‘Reality Will Knock On His Door!’

Thiago Santos responded to the recent mind games of Jon Jones by simply claiming he has nothing to lose in their title fight.

Santos will challenge Jones for his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 239 which takes place July 6 in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, Jones hit back at Santos’ earlier comments about his drug failures by posting a now-deleted video on Instagram of the Brazilian getting dropped by Jack Marshman in their 2017 bout.

The champion was seemingly alluding that despite the recent hot streak of Santos, he is capable of getting knocked down.

“Marreta” would respond on Friday with a warning for his opponent.

”Jones has not fought anyone like me,” Santos wrote on Twitter. “I have nothing to hide, no secret strategy. I will bring the pressure. He knows it. But can he feel it? Can he deal with it? Reality will knock on his door! I am reality!!! I have nothing to lose!!”

Santos is certainly heaviest hitter “Bones” will be facing in recent times.

The only question is if the Brazilian can get into range and connect, which so often has been the problem for many against Jones.

Luckily for fight fans, we have to wait just over a month until we get our answers in what is a stacked UFC 239 card.