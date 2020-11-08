Thiago Santos was left disappointed by his showing against Glover Teixeira on Saturday night.

The pair headlined UFC Vegas 13 in a pivotal light heavyweight bout that could have determined the next challenger for Jan Blachowicz’s 205-pound strap.

It looked like it would go Santos’ way as he hurt Teixeira early on in the first before dropping him. However, Teixeira did well to recover and get the fight to the ground where he dominated “Marreta” for the rest of the round as well as the second where he nearly submitted his fellow Brazilian.

Santos managed to survive and drop Teixeira again in the third round. However, he made the mistake of going to the ground where Teixeira was able to reverse and eventually get the submission victory.

It was a disappointing end to the fight for Santos who was looking to return to action with a big win. He later took to social media on Sunday to release a statement.

“I’m so disappointed by myself, I didn’t anything what I have trained, I wasn’t there. I just wanna say sorry to my coaches, my family and everyone who support me. thank you God for everything in my life, I am so blessed, nothing can change my faith.”

Despite the setback which put him on a two-fight losing streak, Santos is still a top contender in the light heavyweight division and with a few more wins, could find himself earning a title shot soon.

What did you make of Santos’ performance?