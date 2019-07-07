Thiago Santos Issues Statement Following UFC 239 Loss To Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Thiago Santos has “no complaints” following his defeat to Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 239 on Saturday night.

Santos fought the full 25 minutes against Jones despite a compromised knee suffered early on in the fight. Regardless, “Marreta” never gave up and arguments were made that he could have won the decision as well. One judge even scored the bout 48-47 in favor of Santos, however, it was overridden by the scorecards of the other two judges, giving Jones a split decision victory.

While he was not able to compete at 100 percent during his first-ever title fight, the Brazilian took the positives from the experience:

“No complaints and no dwelling on the past, I left it all in the octagon and did everything I could in the condition that I was in,” Santos tweeted. “All glory to god and thank you all very much!”

@TMarretaMMA) July 7, 2019

Many feel Santos is deserving of a rematch and given the light heavyweight picture, it’s not out of the question entirely. “Marreta” certainly exceeded expectations as well, even in the eyes of Jones.

Is Santos deserving of a rematch?