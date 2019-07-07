Jon Jones Admits Thiago Santos Is Most Powerful Opponent He Has Ever Fought

Spread the word!













Jon Jones is still your UFC light heavyweight champion.

Last night (Sat. July 6, 2019) “Bones” put his 205-pound title up for grabs against the dangerous and powerful Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 main event. The show went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santos put up a great fight, nailing Jones with several power shots and breaking down the champion’s legs with kicks. However, when it was all said and done, Jones won the fight via split decision.

Speaking in the UFC 239 post-fight press conference, Jones admitted that Santos is the most powerful opponent he has ever faced inside the Octagon:

“Yeah, he did [exceed his expectations],” Jones said. “Honestly, I would have to say he’s the most powerful guy I’ve ever fought. I blocked almost all of his face punches. I think maybe two of them actually landed on me. Boy, he knocked by mouthpiece out even when I was blocking. It was making my defense rock from side to side. Very powerful. I think Thiago representing his team, his country so well, I wish nothing but the best for Thiago.

“I think when he gets back to Brazil, people need to give him a parade or do something really special for him. He should be very very proud of himself. He handled defeat like a man. You know, he came up, gave me a big ‘ole hug, and was just like, ‘Man, sorry for some of the negative things I said about you before the fight.’ And that was something I wasn’t expecting.

“And he was like, ‘Man, when you ever come down to Rio, I’m taking you out.’ I was like ‘I will definitely party with you, Thiago.’ He was cool man, my type of guy.”

Jones has shared the Octagon with some powerful strikers over the course of his career; such as Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, “Rampage” Jackson, Alexander Gustafsson, and more. For “Bones” to dub Santos the most powerful of the bunch speaks volumes about the Brazilian’s striking ability.

What do you think about Jones calling Santos the most powerful opponent he has ever faced?