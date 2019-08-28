Thiago Santos Expects Tune-Up Fight Before Jon Jones Rematch

Spread the word!













While Thiago Santos would like to get his rematch with Jon Jones right away, he acknowledges it would be hard for the UFC to do that.

Santos is currently recovering from knee surgery following his title fight with Jones last month. Despite injuring his right knee early on in the fight, “Marreta” was able to take “Bones” the distance and even won the contest according to one judge.

However, the other two saw it in favor of Jones who defended his title via split decision. Because of the nature of the fight, many have called for Santos to get an immediate rematch once he’s ready to compete again.

Santos would love nothing more but expects to get a tune-up fight first before running things back with Jones:

“If it was up to me, being 100 percent, I don’t like this idea that, ‘Oh, he needs one (easier) fight because he’s coming off a long layoff,’” Santos told MMA Fighting. “I don’t think it’s needed. But I know it’s hard for the UFC to do that, to come back in a title fight.

“I believe they would give me a fight and a good performance would earn me another title fight. I believe that’s what’s going to happen.”

Santos is only expected to compete in 2020, but he has no doubt that his next crack at the title will be against Jones again:

“I think he remains champion,” Santos said. “He remains champion until I come back.”

Do you think Santos should get an immediate rematch? Or would a tune-up fight first make sense?

