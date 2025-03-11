“The World Loves Him” Andrew Tate Praises Former UFC Champion Alex Pereira “He Will Be Back”

Andrew Tate, a former full-contact kickboxer, recently shared his thoughts on former UFC Champion Alex Pereira having shared a moment in history in the combat sports world. Alex Pereira lost his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 via a unanimous decision. Andrew Tate is currently under investigation for sex trafficking, but is visiting Florida while facing various legal challenges.

Andrew Tate Compliments Alex Pereira

Andrew Tate noted that Pereira is an “OG” in the sport, having fought Sahak Parparyan, an opponent Tate himself faced during his kickboxing days. This connection dates back to the It’s Showtime era, a kickboxing promotion that operated until 2012. Sahak Parparyan defeated Tate while losing to Pereira. Tate said:

“Pereira is an OG, Pereira fought Sahak Parparyan and I was supposed to fight Pereira a long time ago but he ended up fighting Sahak, back in the It’s Showtime days. So him and I have been fighting way back when. He’s been around and he knows the game. You win some, you lose some…The world loves him, he will be back.”

Andrew Tate began his professional kickboxing career in 2009, winning the ISKA Full Contact Cruiserweight title in England. He went on to become a successful kickboxer, holding regional titles in Full-Contact kickboxing, which is a different form of kickboxing that isn’t popular. Major organizations such as K-1 or GLORY do not use Full-Contact style.

Alex Pereira, on the other hand, is a Brazilian mixed martial artist who started his kickboxing career in 2009. He rose to prominence while competing for Glory Kickboxing, where he became a champion in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. Pereira’s transition to MMA has been highly successful, with him becoming a two-weight world champion in the UFC. His rivalry with Israel Adesanya has been particularly notable.

Tate’s comments reflect a deep respect for Pereira’s experience and longevity in the sport. Pereira is a former alcoholic who is currently enjoying significant success in the UFC. Tate is best known for his work on reality TV and selling self-help for men courses in social media spaces.