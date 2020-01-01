The Korean Zombie Reveals Four Desired Opponents For Next Fight

Spread the word!













“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung made quite the statement when he finished Frankie Edgar in the first round of their UFC Busan main event.

Jung called for a title bout with newly-crowned champion Alexander Volkanovski next, however, he realizes he may need one more win before getting there. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Jung laid out his four desired opponents for his next fight. The first, obviously, being Volkanovski. The others being Zabit Magomedsharipov, Brian Ortega, or Max Holloway.

“I’m not sure. I’m already hearing words coming from the UFC,” Jung said. “The conversations Sean Shelby, Dana White, and more are having, I can’t reveal everything.

“All I know is that it’s just going to be a whole lot of fun. Right now, other than Volkanovski, I’m thinking Zabit (Magomedsharipov), (Brian) Ortega, (or Max) Holloway. If I’m not able to contend for the title shot, then I’d like to face one of the three.

One thing is for certain, the moment Jung gets his shot at the title, he’s determined to make sure he doesn’t let it slip through his fingers.

“The day I am given the opportunity for a title shot will be the day I become the champion,” Jung said. “I get a feeling that I won’t ever lose. Becoming the champion will mean that I have achieved my goal, and through that, I will also be able to prove that Asian men are strong as every other man.”

