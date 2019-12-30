Korean Zombie Admits He May Need One More Win Before Title Shot

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung has called for his shot against newly-crowned UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Jung called out Volkanovski after finishing Frankie Edgar in the first round of their UFC Busan main event matchup earlier this month. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Jung says he thinks he’d have an easier time inside the Octagon with Volkanovski than Max Holloway did.

“I’m eager to know when he will be back,” Jung said. “I think I’d be able to beat Volkanovski easier than Holloway could.”

After his win over Edgar, Jung admitted that he has an eye injury that causes him to have double vision. He will get the issue resolved before returning to action again. The title picture at 145 pounds is a bit fuzzy at the moment, as it remains to be seen whether or not Holloway will be granted an immediate rematch with Volkanovski after dropping the strap to the Australian.

With that being said, Jung realizes he may need at least one more win before getting the nod to fight for the gold.

“I do kind of think that I may have to fight once more [before the title shot],” Jung said. “If I have to face another opponent, I’ll go for it.”

