“The greatest.” Magomed Ankalaev Names Muhammad Ali As His Biggest Motivator Ahead of UFC 320

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev draws inspiration from one of boxing’s most iconic figures as he prepares to defend his title against Alex Pereira at UFC 320 on October 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Magomed Ankalaev Names Muhammad Ali as His Inspiration

When asked about his sporting inspirations, Ankalaev spoke candidly about the impact Muhammad Ali has had on his career and mindset. Speaking through an interpreter, the Russian champion explained his deep connection to the legendary boxer.

“Sports-wise, it would definitely be Muhammad Ali, because this is somebody that I follow, somebody that I watch his interviews, I watch his fights—I’m inspired by him a lot,” Ankalaev said. “So, if we’re talking sports, definitely Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest to ever do it.”

The 33-year-old Dagestani fighter has built his career around the same confidence and determination that made Ali famous. Ankalaev captured the light heavyweight title at UFC 313 in March, defeating Pereira via unanimous decision after a patient, technical performance that showcased his well-rounded skill set.

After suffering his only professional defeat to Paul Craig in his UFC debut in 2018, Ankalaev has remained unbeaten in his last 13 contests.

Ali’s influence on combat sports extends far beyond boxing. His famous philosophy of “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” has inspired generations of fighters across different disciplines. The boxing legend’s combination of supreme confidence, technical skill, and mental fortitude has made him a template for champions in various sports.

The Russian fighter has spoken about his long-term goals since joining the UFC in 2018, when he stated his intention to become champion. His methodical approach to achieving that goal demonstrates the kind of dedication Ali often emphasized in his own motivational messages.

The upcoming rematch with Pereira represents Ankalaev’s first title defense and an opportunity to further cement his legacy in the light heavyweight division. The Brazilian challenger has been vocal about wanting to reclaim the belt he lost seven months ago, setting up what promises to be an intense championship bout.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: (L-R) Alex Pereira of Brazil touches gloves with Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Fellow UFC stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov have also cited Ali among their primary inspirations, along with other legendary athletes. The boxing icon’s combination of athletic excellence and unwavering self-belief has created a blueprint that fighters from different backgrounds and disciplines continue to follow.

As Ankalaev prepares for his title defense, he carries with him the lessons learned from studying one of sport’s most influential figures. The champion’s dedication to watching Ali’s fights and interviews has clearly shaped his approach to competition. The UFC 320 main event will test whether Ankalaev can channel that Ali-inspired confidence into a successful title defense against a dangerous challenger seeking redemption.