Mixed Martial Arts is a young sport, but despite being just 27 years old it has already established itself in the mainstream and created a huge global audience.

MMA Fans are some of the most loyal in all of sports and will avidly back the fighters whether it be via social media, placing sports bets on fight night or buying memorabilia.

Over the course of its short history MMA has unearthed countless fighters with elite level talent. The question about who the best is gets asked by MMA fans daily despite the fact it’s pretty much impossible to answer.

Nevertheless, we’ve gave it a go by putting together our list of the five greatest MMA fighters of all-time – check it out!

#5 Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1)

Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson really does have it all. The flyweight fighter dominated his rivals for years in the UFC before moving to the Asian promotion ONE Championship. During his 11 title defences, Johnson scored impressive knockouts, insane submissions and simply outclassed his opposition. The only reason he is not top of this list is due to the competition he fought which was, for the most part, some way off the standards other champions were forced to face.

#4 Fedor Emelianenko (39-6-1NC)

‘The Last Emperor’ Fedor Emelianenko is hands down the greatest heavyweight fighter there has ever been. He simply had to be on this list. During 2001-2010 Emelianenko went unbeaten and picked up 29 wins. Despite never fighting in the UFC he has fought and beat the best throughout his career which is amazingly still going strong. Whenever he chooses to call it a day Fedor has his place in the hall of fame and MMA history secured.

#3 Anderson Silva (34-10-1NC)

Brazilian middleweight Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva has won just one of his last seven fights, but his MMA legacy is already set in stone. During his peak years, Silva defended the 185lb 10 times. His resume is littered with high profile names such as Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Demian Maia, and Dan Henderson. Silva’s highlight reel is jam-packed with spectacular knockout wins. If you’re going to watch any of these fighters’ highlights, we suggest you start with Silva – you won’t be disappointed!

#2 Jon Jones (26-1-1NC)

The current UFC light-heavyweight champion is second on our list but still has plenty of time to secure his legacy and become the best fighter in MMA history. Although he officially has one loss on his record, Jones is by all accounts an unbeaten fighter who has dominated his rivals for almost a decade now. He has beaten the old guard and is now working his way through the up and coming contenders in impressive fashion. If he can just stay out of trouble outside the octagon, Jones will become the greatest MMA fighter in the history of the sport.

#1 Georges St Pierre (26-2)

At the top of our list is Georges “Rush” St Pierre. The Canadian fighter dominated the UFC welterweight division for years making 10 straight defences of his title. He holds signature wins over Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit, Johny Hendricks, Matt Hughes, BJ Penn and many more. St Pierre retired from the sport in 2013 still champion. Four years later he returned at 185lbs and dethroned middleweight champion Michael Bisping to put the cherry on top an all-time great career.

