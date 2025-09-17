Thailand’s UFC Hope Loma Lookboonmee Faces Underdog Odds Against Alexia Thainara

The upcoming UFC match between Loma Lookboonmee and Alexia Thainara is set for September 27, 2025, in the women’s Strawweight division on the main card. The odds are against Thailand’s Loma Lookboonmee.

UFC: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara Odds

The current betting odds for the UFC match between Loma Lookboonmee and Alexia Thainara show Alexia Thainara as the favorite to win. Typical moneyline odds have Thainara around -200, implying about a 64% chance of winning, while Loma Lookboonmee’s odds sit near +165, implying about a 36% chance. These odds mean that a bet on Thainara would require risking $200 to win $100, while a successful bet on Loma would win $165 from a $100 stake. With another highlight win, Thainara might be the one owning the sports fans’ feed.

Odds for a decision win lean roughly in line with Thainara’s favor, reflecting expectations of a competitive fight going the distance. Over time, Alexia Thainara’s odds have stayed as the favored side, reflecting her recent UFC performances, including submission wins and striking volume.

Loma Lookboonmee’s odds have held steady as the underdog, consistent with her solid but slightly less dominant UFC record and style that leans on decisions. The odds show respect for both fighters but a market tilt towards Thainara as the likely winner.

Alexia Thainara is a Brazilian fighter with a record of 12 wins and 1 loss. She is taller at 5’4″ with a longer reach of 67 inches. Alexia is an aggressive striker, landing significantly more strikes per minute (6.73) but at lower accuracy (40%).

Alexia Thainara celebrates victory against Molly McCainn (not pictured) via submission in the women’s strawweight bout during UFC Fight Night at The O2, London. Picture date: Saturday March 22, 2025. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Most recently, Thainara is coming off a round 1 submission win over UFC icon Molly McCann, in which the UK-based fighter then retired from the sport.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 22: Alexia Thainara of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Molly McCann of England in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 on March 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The stakes for the fight involve Loma trying to extend her winning streak and improve her ranking after several recent wins, while Alexia looks to maintain her strong momentum and possibly break deeper into elite Strawweight contention. Stylistically, the fight will likely pit Loma’s precise striking and takedown defense against Alexia’s higher volume striking and aggressive grappling.

Loma Lookboonmee is a Thai fighter with a professional MMA record of 10 wins and 3 losses. She stands 5’1″ with a 61-inch reach. She will has a size disadvantage in the bout and will look to overcome this with her effective Muay Thai.

Loma Lookboonmee offers Muay Thai-based striking with solid defense and grinding fight pace, while Alexia Thainara brings high-output striking and relentless grappling and submission threats. The matchup is a test of technical consistency versus aggressive grappling pressure in the Strawweight division. The fight will be important for positioning in UFC rankings for both fighters.