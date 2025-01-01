Watch: Thai One-Punch Man Knocks Out Five Men Before Being Thwarted by Plastic Chair

A Thai-born One-Punch Man has emerged as a new legend captured on a viral clip. The Thailand One-Punch Man uses his fists before talking and takes out an entire group before being thwarted by a pesky lawn chair.

Thailand’s One-Punch Man

In what looks to be a drunken brawl outside of a sports venue in Thailand, a tan-hat man in a light sweater and sweatpants certainly won the argument. He threw two body kicks at two men with no success. Blue Shirt Man approached with a kick of his own but was pushed back due to inferior footwork. One punch lands and the first man has fallen.

Next, a man next to the truck eats a single punch and is laid out flat. Orange Shirt Man then gets a punch and goes down. Black Shirt Man throws a lead hook but misses before two punches send him to the ground. Four men fall to the power-fisted man.

Safety-Vest Man then steps in and parries the attempted strike and tries to de-escalate the situation. The two continue the war of words and try to escort tan hat man away, but his patience wares thin and he’s had enough. With a lead hook, he ends the night for Safety-Vest Man who goes down. The fifth knockout of the evening.

Finally, an entire group, upwards of nine individuals begins to slow down One-Punch Man but it is the blue plastic chair that truly scares him off. With one blow from the plastic chair and tan hat man is hatless and sprints away from the scene.

See the entire exchange below: