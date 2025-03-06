Stone Cold reacts to John Cena’s heel turn, responds to WrestleMania 41 rumors

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin has given his thoughts on John Cena’s recent heel turn, and has also responded to rumors suggesting he could appear at WrestleMania 41.

As we know, Stone Cold is an absolute icon in the world of professional wrestling. When you’re talking about the biggest stars in the history of the sport, the Mount Rushmore is likely Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena and Stone Cold.

Austin even returned to the ring a few years back for an impromptu match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Now, three years later, many have questioned whether or not he’d come back in order to help Cody Rhodes fend off the threat of a newly heel John Cena – as well as Austin’s old rival The Rock.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Stone Cold gave his thoughts on it all.

Stone Cold looks ahead to WrestleMania and reflects on Cena’s turn

“It had to happen sooner or later, it finally happened. It’ll be interesting to see whether the people accept him as a heel, or has he turned himself more babyface. I think it remains to be seen as the story unfolds. Nonetheless, they’ve kicked off an epic build into WrestleMania and that’s what they do every single year. This year it’s here in Las Vegas, so it’s gonna be pretty damn awesome.”

Austin was then asked about the possibility of helping Cody Rhodes out at WrestleMania.

“Hey, I haven’t been in contact with anybody. So, I guess anything could happen, but I’m here to run the Mint 400 and that’s what my sights are set on. I’m not looking to Mania, I’m looking to the Mint 400. I got a brand new left knee, this is my first race back, so I’m gonna go out there and kick ass.”