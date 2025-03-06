Justin Gaethje looks back at devastating UFC 300 loss to Max Holloway

UFC star Justin Gaethje has recently gone back and watched his UFC 300 defeat to Max Holloway for the first time.

This weekend, Justin Gaethje will make his return to the cage when he locks horns with Rafael Fiziev for the second time. In their first encounter, ‘The Highlight’ was able to come away with the victory – and now, he’s looking to set himself up for one more possible run towards a title opportunity.

In his last outing at UFC 300, Justin Gaethje suffered the worst knockout loss of his career at the hands of Max Holloway. It happened in the final seconds of their blockbuster fight, with many not quite being able to believe that ‘Blessed’ had put him away in such a violent manner.

In a recent media day appearance ahead of UFC 313 on Saturday night, Justin Gaethje has spoken about that defeat.

Justin Gaethje looks back on Max Holloway defeat

“Yeah, I just think the aggressive mentality. I just watched the Max fight today for the first time and actually I think I fought really well, you know, it’s just he was so great, he fought really well that night but even if I go back to that guy, I’m still a much more refined athlete in my skills and I think with that aggressive style and my skills being much more refined and much more accurate, that’s a dangerous combination.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The mere fact that he didn’t allow that loss to get in the way of him returning to action says a lot about him as a true warrior. This weekend, it’ll be interesting to see what happens when he gets back in there with Fiziev.