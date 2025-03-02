Dagestani Wrestling Legend Buvaisar Saitiev Passes Away at 49

Russian wrestling legend Buvaisar Saitiev has died at the age of 49, as confirmed by Russian sports officials on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion passed away in Moscow, though the exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

Buvaisar Saitiev Passes Away

Buvaisar Saitiev was widely regarded as one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers of all time3. His impressive career included Three Olympic gold medals (1996, 2004, 2008) in the 74-kilogram category and six world championship titles, among others. He was also named Honored Master of Sports of Russia in 1995.

Born on March 11, 1975, in Khasavyurt, Dagestan, Buvaisar Saitiev moved to Siberia in 1992 to train at a prestigious wrestling center.

The wrestling community and sports world have expressed their shock and sadness at Saitiev’s untimely death. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev described his passing as “premature and tragic” and praised his “inestimable” contribution to the sport. Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and rising star Khamzat Chimaev also mourned the loss of the wrestling icon.

Saitiev’s legacy as a champion, role model, and ambassador for the sport of wrestling will undoubtedly endure, inspiring future generations of athletes around the world.