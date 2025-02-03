Terrance McKinney reveals bizarre issue pre-UFC Saudi Arabia fight: ‘We were in the back huffing paint’

ByRoss Markey
Terrance McKinney has claimed himself and a slew of other fighters competing at UFC Saudi Arabia over the weekend were essentially “huffing paint” backstage at the event, after the area’s walls had been freshly painted — resulting in exposure to toxic fumes, and in his opinion, a downswing in performance.

McKinney, a highly-touted contender at the lightweight limit inside the Octagon, returned to winning ways over the weekend in a preliminary card clash with Damir Hadzovic, turning in a hugely-impressive first round knockout win over the Bosnian inside just two minutes.

Terrance McKinney experienced lung issues backstage at UFC Saudi Arabia

However, amid concerns over apparent altitude in Riyadh, following disappointing performances from both Sergei Pavlovich, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik — as well as the always-lively, Mike Davis, McKinney claims freshly painted walls backstage may be to blame.

“We were in the back huffing paint,” Terrance McKinney told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I even felt it, too. This was probably the best cardio I had ever in any fight, I’d been running five miles every other day — and no, I felt it. “They did try to help us by taking some of the seals off, but like I said, it affected Lucas [Alexander’s] breathing. He had to go to the hospital like two times, and Mike Davis after was feeling it too. He told me a lot of other fighters were feeling it too. We weren’t just the only ones.

“I think he just started feeling normal, to be honest,” Terrance McKinney said of Alexander. “The wind and the sand there didn’t really help the breathing as well, I felt like. It started [in the locker room]. We were in there for a few hours, way before [the event] started.”

