Terrance McKinney Lands Brutal First-Round TKO Against Damir Hadžović – UFC Saudi Arabia Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Terrance McKinney climbed back into the win column at UFC Saudi Arabia, scoring a dominant first-round technical knockout against Damir Hadžović.

McKinney came out aggressive early and started to land some big shots on Hadžović. That encouraged Hadžović to shoot in for a takedown. Though he was successful in getting McKinney down to the mat, it didn’t take long for ‘T-Wrecks’ to get the upper hand and quickly move into the mount.

gettyimages 2197093325 612x612 1

Once in a dominant position, McKinney unleashed some hellacious 12-to-6 elbows, forcing Hadžović to give up his back. That prompted McKinney to unload a flurry of strikes looking to get an early stoppage. Before long, all Hadžović could do was cover up and try to mitigate the damage, forcing the referee to step in and call for the finish just past the two-minute mark of the opening round.

gettyimages 2197092491 612x612 1

Official Result: Terrance McKinney def. Damir Hadžović via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:01 of Round 1.

gettyimages 2197093274 612x612 1

Check out highlights from Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadžović at UFC Saudi Arabia:

