Legendary boxing trainer and longtime analyst Teddy Atlas has dove into the world of MMA in recent years, especially with the UFC’s rise in popularity. He recently praised one of the UFC’s brightest young stars, Paddy Pimblett for his impressive debut against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36 last weekend.

The 65-year-old Atlas remains an important part of the media circle when it comes to boxing, and his opinions on MMA hold merit as well. He hosts his own podcast and makes frequent appearances on ESPN’s programming breaking down upcoming fights in boxing and MMA.

During a recent appearance on The Fight with Teddy Atlas, he gave the former Cage Warriors champion Pimblett high-praise and is excited to see where his UFC career goes from here.

“This Pimblett, his chin is extraordinary,” Atlas said. “I mean it’s granite. And he didn’t give any sign for the guy to have a chance to jump on him. So, I think maybe a star is born because first of all, it’s not just about being great… It’s about being able to sell yourself. It’s about being an attraction. A star… He’s got that big following. You can see why… That’s the way to make a debut.”

It wasn’t a completely flawless performance by Pimblett ahead of his knockout against Vendramini, who hit him with some big shots early in the fight. Despite the early barrage, Pimblett was able to withstand the pressure and win his debut, to the delight of Atlas and many others.

Pimblett is a potential future superstar in the making in the UFC, after a successful run in Cage Warriors. It’ll be interesting to see if he fights once more before the end of the year.

