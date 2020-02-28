Team Figueiredo Release Statement On Weight Miss

Spread the word!













Deiveson Figueiredo is still set to face Jospeh Benavidez at UFC Norfolk. Despite weighing in 2.5lbs over the flyweight limit the 32-year-old will fight on in the nights main event.

He has however lost the chance to at the vacant 125lb belt and forfeited 30 percent of his purse. Benavidez is now the only fighter eligible for the title should he win.

Figueiredo has spoken with confidence heading into this main event match-up. The Brazilian was eager to realize his dream by stopping Benavidez and claiming UFC gold. Now, he’ll have to settle for getting just another win over a big name.

After initially coming in overweight Figueiredo was given the customary extra time to cut the excess. Speaking to BJPENN.com his manager Wallid Ismail says that didn’t happen after the UFC doctors advised his fighter to stop cutting weight when Figueiredo admitted to feeling cramped and nauseous.

“Stuff happens. He described to his doctor what he was feeling, and his doctor told him to be careful and not cut any more weight. He felt a bad cramp and was nauseous. It was that. His doctor advised him to stop the weight cut.

“Now, he knows he needs to give the fans a great show for this fight. He promised the fans a big fight and this is what he is going to do tomorrow. There will be blood and it still will be a war. He wants to say thank you to Benavidez for still taking the fight and sorry to the fans and to the UFC for missing weight. It was a medical issue. He’s never missed weight in his entire career before this and he apologizes.”

This weight miss is the first of Figueiredo’s career. In all seven of his previous UFC bouts the Brazilian made the flyweight limit with no issues.

