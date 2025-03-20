Rock Up, Fight, Have a Cup of Tea: Nathaniel Wood’s Hometown Advantage at UFC London

Nathaniel Wood is gearing up for an exciting bout at UFC London this weekend, where he’ll face Morgan Charriere in a featherweight clash at the O2 Arena on March 22, 2025. The London native is relishing the opportunity to fight in his hometown, expressing his enthusiasm for the comforts it brings.

Nathaniel Wood at UFC London

“It’s definitely a luxury fighting at home and gives me a slight advantage, definitely in the mindset,” Nathaniel Wood said. “Just being able to rock up, fight, go home, have a cup of tea, you know, that’s a bit of me.”

As he prepares for the bout, Wood exudes confidence in his abilities and strategy against Charriere. “Definitely in the speed… I think I’m going to be too quick for him,” he stated. “I don’t know what his mindset is like, but I know that my mindset right now is bulletproof, especially fighting in London as well.”

However, Nathanial Wood’s perspective on his career has evolved, particularly after the birth of his second child. “My mission in life now is to just bring my kids up to be the best people I can on Earth,” he reflected. “I still want to be UFC champion in the world, but that’s not my first and foremost goal anymore.” This shift in priorities demonstrates Wood’s personal growth and the impact of fatherhood on his outlook.

USA Today

Interestingly, Wood’s approach to his career has also changed, with less emphasis on rankings and more focus on exciting matchups. “I have no intentions whatsoever about rankings anymore. I don’t care for it,” he explained. “I just want exciting fights, and Morgan is an exciting fight.” This attitude aligns well with his upcoming bout against Charriere, which promises to be an entertaining clash for fight fans.

As UFC London approaches, all eyes will be on Nathaniel Wood as he steps into the Octagon in front of his home crowd. “The Prospect” is poised to deliver an impressive performance in this highly anticipated featherweight showdown.