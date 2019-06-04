Tatiana Suarez Unsure Nina Ansaroff Has Advantage Training With Amanda Nunes

Spread the word!













UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez does not think Nina Ansaroff will have any clear advantages training with Amanda Nunes.

Suarez and Ansaroff will meet at UFC 238 this Saturday in Chicago, with the winner of the bout likely to be the next challenger for Jessica Andrade’s title.

Suarez is unbeaten and has won all four of her UFC bouts. Ansaroff, meanwhile, has won her last four as well, including a notable win over Claudia Gadelha.

The 33-year-old also has the benefit of training with her partner Nunes, who happens to be the women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. But it doesn’t really mean much for Suarez.

“I remember talking about this not too long ago, and they were saying, ‘Do you think she has an advantage training with the champion?’” Suarez said at a recent media lunch (via MMA Junkie). “And was like, ‘Ya know what? I think when you’re around success, you learn the tools for success.

“But I’ve been around successful people and champions my entire life. I’ve developed these tools over time. I don’t need a current champion to know what a champion needs to do to be a champion.”

Suarez More Skillful

What will win this fight is skills, and Suarez believes she’s certainly the more skillful of the two. She is yet to truly be tested in the Octagon and her dominant wrestling has even given her a reputation of being the female Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“My skill really speaks for itself,” Suarez added. “It’s not really the power or anything like that. I wouldn’t say I have more strength than whoever – it’s just my skill level. I’ve been wrestling since I was 3 years old, so I hope I can pull something out that’s really great. I do think I’m strong.

“But I definitely feel like it’s a lot of skill, years of doing it, years of wrestling with different bodies and working with different bodies. I think I just have more experience in that field.”