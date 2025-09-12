Darren Till made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show after scoring a vicious knockout win over former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold at the Misfits 22 – Ring of Thrones boxing event. Coming off such a viral victory, Darren Till is now a hot commodity in the combat sports world and, for the first time since his original UFC run, has multiple options in front of him.

Three potential opponents loom large in Till’s near future: former pro boxer Carl Froch; social media star and former kickboxing champion Andrew “Cobra” Tate; and the elusive white whale of boxing, the “Problem Child” Jake Paul. Till went over each possible matchup with Ariel Helwani.

Cobra Tate vs Darren Till ?

Andrew Tate is a polarizing figure on social media, with a massive number of supporters as well as many who feel negatively about him. A fight involving him would be sure to draw massive numbers. Those only casually familiar with Tate may not realize the extent of his background in combat sports. “Cobra” Tate holds a kickboxing record of 76–9, with 32 finishes and one draw. In MMA, he also has at least one professional fight on record, dating back to 2010, where he won by knockout in the first round.

When asked about the possibility of pursuing a fight with Andrew Tate, Till sent his own message:

“Andrew Tate, listen. I’m calling you out. I want that fight. It’s been talked about a lot, but it hasn’t happened yet. I’m ready whenever you are. You think you can step in the ring with me? Let’s see what happens. I’m not scared. Let’s do it.”

Carl Froch vs Darren Till ?

The second of the three possible matchups mentioned during the interview was against pro boxer Carl Froch. Fellow Englishman Carl Froch is a 48-year-old retired boxer with a professional record of 33–2, including 24 wins by KO/TKO. Froch and Till had a back-and-forth on social media, which Till addressed:

“Carl Froch, I’ve got nothing but respect for the guy as a boxer, but when it comes down to what he says about me and this influencer boxing thing, I don’t take it lightly. I think he’s old school and doesn’t understand what’s happening. It’s a new era, and I’m leading it. So, Froch, any time you want, I’m here. Let’s settle it in the ring or move on.”

If the eleven year retired boxer considers the possibility of a comeback, Darren Till has made it clear that he’d be happy to oblige.

Jake Paul vs Darren Till ?

The most unlikely of the three possible bouts mentioned would be against “The Problem Child” Jake Paul. It was announced last month that Paul would be participating in an exhibition match against none other than Gervonta “Tank” Davis, scheduled for November 14th. With this highly anticipated event on the horizon, the likelihood of a boxing match with Till before the end of the year seems highly improbable. However, considering how unpredictable combat sports can be, anything is possible.

When asked by Ariel Helwani about the possibility of this fight, Darren Till responded:

“Jake Paul? Nah, I’m not interested in fighting him. I think it’s all a little bit too much hype. I’m focused on fights that make sense, that actually mean something. Jake’s big online, but I’m here to build my own legacy.”