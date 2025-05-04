Tarik Khbabez and Sergej Maslobojev will rematch for the Glory Light Heavyweight kickboxing world title at Glory 100: Day One. This two-day event will include the following stages of the Glory Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. The next day, the action will continue, with Rico Verhoeven and Artem Vakhitov headlining day two of the Glory 100 event.

Maslobojev and Khbabez put on an incredible show in their first bout for the light heavyweight strap. Maslobojev successfully retained via a very close split decision in an astonishing back-and-forth fight. This fight earned the “Fight of the Year 2022″ award from Glory since Maslobojev lost his title to Dogi Abena, whom Khbabez defeated to earn the championship.

Tarik Khbabez and Sergej Maslobojev could steal the show at Glory 100.

The two championship-level fighters have not just proven themselves to be the cream of the crop at the prestigious light heavyweight division that the excellent Alex Pereira once ruled. Now they both have the opportunity to set the house on fire at Glory 100, as most of the attention will be on the main event of day 2.

The two will have another shot to prove that the light heavyweight division stars have just as much prestige and power as the big boys in the sport’s glamour division.