Fight of the Year 2024 – Zellhuber vs. Ribovics

in another really competitive contender for the LowKick MMA Fight of the Year 2024 award — a memorable three round banger between Daniel Zellhuber and Estaban Ribovics, which beat out the symbolic BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway earlier this annum at UFC 300.

Featuring as a potential eye-catching fight on the massive Noche UFC card in September from the jaw-dropping Las Vegas Sphere, the above-mentioned duo of Zellhuber and Ribovics would share the Octagon on the main card of the flagship UFC 306 card.

And while eagle-eyed fans anticipated a close back-and-forth between two lightweight talents, both Zellhuber and Ribovics would trade leather on cue throughout their 15-minute limit at Noche UFC — with the latter running out as a close split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) winner — handing the Mexican just his second Octagon defeat and snapping his impressive winning run.

However, in the opening round, Ribovics was almost forced out of the pairing by a massive shot from Zellhuber, only to successfully recover and take the second round himself with some good striking from the outside and during numerous exchanges between the duo.

Dropped in the third round during the early goings again, Ribovics was the one to finish the bout stronger than Zellhuber — with the duo exchanging blow after blow after blow, amounting to a staggering 277 significant strikes, all in the course of fifteen minutes.

Daniel Zellhuber’s war with Esteban Ribovics earns the LowKick MMA Fight of the Year accolade

Landing the award from LowKick MMA — Ribovics close decision win over Zellhuber just edged out a five-round brawl between the above-mentioned Gaethje and Holloway, with the Hawaiian winning the symbolic BMF crown at UFC 300 with a buzzer-beating walk-off knockout.

Another nominee from our team was the UFC 302 headliner between pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev and veteran fan-favorite, Dustin Poirier.

Taking the Russian to the fifth round in their blood-and-guts showdown, Poirier was eventually stopped midway through the final frame with a D’Arce choke submission, but not after causing a nasty cut on the browline of the defending lightweight champion — drawing blood from the often unscathed face of the Makhackalan.